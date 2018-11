US and South Korean marines participate in an annual Combined Joint Logistics over the Shore exercise during the Ssang Yong (Double Dragon) exercises against a possible attack from North Korea, in Pohang, 360 km southeast of Seoul, South Korea, on Mar 12, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

US President Donald J. Trump (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) shake hands at the start of a historic summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun 12, 2018 (reissued Sep 11, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/KEVIN LIM / THE STRAITS TIMES / EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korean state media on Monday criticized the resumption of joint naval maneuvers by South Korea and the United States, saying that these exercises undermine the dialog process for denuclearization and peace on the peninsula.

In an editorial, the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North Korean Workers’ Party, said that Washington and Seoul should behave in a reasonable manner and refrain from performing anachronistic military acts in order to not damage détente in the region.