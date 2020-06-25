South Korean soldiers hold the national flags of countries who fought alongside South korea during the Korean War as they take part in the ceremony for the 70th anniversary of the Korean War memorial day near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Cheorwon-gun in Gangwon-do, South Korea, 25 June 2020. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

A veteran attends the ceremony for the 70th anniversary of the Korean War memorial day near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Cheorwon-gun in Gangwon-do, South Korea, 25 June 2020. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN