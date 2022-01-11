A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows what North Korea says is a hypersonic missile test-fired by the Academy of Defence Science of the DPRK, at an undisclosed location, North Korea, 05 January 2022 (issued 06 January 2022). EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea on Tuesday launched another projectile in the direction of the Sea of Japan, which Seoul and Tokyo suspect to be a ballistic missile.

It came just six days after Pyongyang tested what it claimed was a new hypersonic missile.