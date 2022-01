Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), watched the test-fire of hypersonic missile conducted by the Academy of Defence Science, photo taken at an undisclosed location, 11 January 2022 (issued on 12 January 2022). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Kim Jong Un (R), general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), watched the test-fire of hypersonic missile conducted by the Academy of Defence Science, photo taken at an undisclosed location, 11 January 2022 (issued on 12 January 2022). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), watched the test-fire of hypersonic missile conducted by the Academy of Defence Science, photo taken at an undisclosed location, 11 January 2022 (issued on 12 January 2022). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile eastward on Friday, the South Korean military announced, hours after Pyongyang warned of "stronger and certain reaction" following new sanctions imposed by the United States.

The brief statement from Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff did not provide further information on the launch, but Japan's government said it could be a ballistic missile.