South Korean National Security Director Chung Eui-yong (C) finishes making a statement regarding his 07 March meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, beside National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon (L) and Republic of Korea's Ambassador to the United States, Cho Yoon-je (R), at the entrance to the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 08 March 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

A photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) welcoming members of the South Korean delegation during their meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea, 05 March 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea on Saturday kept up its usual war rhetoric against the United States in its official media, despite its supreme leader's invitation to the US President for a meeting, which has not been mentioned yet in any North Korean state media outlet.

Official North Korean daily, Rodong Sinmun, the newspaper of the ruling Workers' Party, on Saturday carried an opinion piece which lashed out at the latest US sanctions and said the country would not bow down to pressure by Washington.