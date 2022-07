A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows a new Hwasong-17 missile displayed in a military parade held to celebrate the the 90th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army (KPRA), at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, 25 April 2022 (issued 26 April 2022). EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean Supreme leader Kim Jong-un (C) presiding over a military parade held to celebrate the the 90th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army (KPRA), at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, 25 April 2022 (issued 26 April 2022). EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows soldiers marching in a military parade held to celebrate the the 90th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army (KPRA), at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, 25 April 2022 (issued 26 April 2022). EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea on Saturday slammed the Group of Seven (G7) for including criticism of its weapons launches in its latest statement, and defended its strengthening of self-defense capabilities.

During its summit in Elmau, Germany, earlier this week, the G7 (US, Canada, Japan, France, Italy and Germany) called on Pyongyang to "abandon its weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner."