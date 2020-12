Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha speaks during a ceremony at the Korea Diplomacy Center in Seoul, South Korea, 19 October 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Kim Yo-jong (L, front), North Korean leader's sister and Vice Director of the Propaganda and Agitation Department of the Workers' Party of Korea, makes her way before South Korean president Moon Jae-in (C) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) prior to their meeting at the Labor Party Office in Pyongyang, North Korea, 18 September 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PYONGYANG PRESS CORPS / POOL

The sister of North Korea's leader has slammed recent statements by the South Korean foreign minister who questioned the lack of Covid-19 cases reported by Pyongyang, saying the minister may "pay dearly."

With her statement, Kim Yo-jong, who is a senior official in North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, broke months of silence (she had not made a public statement since July) with a brief but harsh message published by the state-run news agency KCNA on Wednesday. EFE-EPA