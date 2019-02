A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) meeting and having a dinner with US president Donald J. Trump (L) in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A video grab shows US President Donald J. Trump (L) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) sharing a light moment during the second US-North Korea summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR VIETNAM OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) meeting and having a dinner with US president Donald J. Trump (2nd R) in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) meeting and having a dinner with US president Donald J. Trump (R) in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The North Korean media reported Thursday a “pleasant” first meeting between the leader of the country and the president of the United States in Hanoi, where they hope to achieve "comprehensive and epoch-making results."

Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump began their second summit in the Vietnamese capital on Wednesday with a brief meeting of about 20 minutes at the Metropole Hotel, where they had a "pleasant chat” and “candid and honest dialogue," the North Korean state news agency KCNA reported.