North Korea is considering "restarting all temporarily-suspended activities," which could include nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests, state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Thursday.
In a meeting on Wednesday, the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea – the party’s highest decision making body – "reassigned the policy tasks for the national defense of immediately bolstering more powerful physical means which can efficiently control the hostile moves of the US against the DPRK" (North Korea’s official name).