A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) attending the 6th Political Bureau Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea at the office building of the Party Central Committee in Pyongyang, North Korea, 19 January 2022 (issued 20 January 2022). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea is considering "restarting all temporarily-suspended activities," which could include nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests, state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Thursday.

In a meeting on Wednesday, the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea – the party’s highest decision making body – "reassigned the policy tasks for the national defense of immediately bolstering more powerful physical means which can efficiently control the hostile moves of the US against the DPRK" (North Korea’s official name).