South Korean artists leave Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, 04 April 2018, as they return home after two concerts in the North Korean capital Pyongyang, the first such event since 2005. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean artists hold a press conference at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, 04 April 2018, as they return home after two concerts in the North Korean capital Pyongyang, the first such event since 2005. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean girl group Red Velvet performs during an inter-Korean concert at the 12,000-seat Ryugyong Jong Ju Yong Gymnasium in Pyongyang, North Korea, 03 April 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean singer Seohyun performs during an inter-Korean concert at the 12,000-seat Ryugyong Jong Ju Yong Gymnasium in Pyongyang, North Korea, 03 April 2018. A 120-member troupe of South Korean performers will stage two performances in North Korea on 01 April and 03 April 2018, the first such event since 2005. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South and North Korean officials sing along during an inter-Korean concert at the 12,000-seat Ryugyong Jong Ju Yong Gymnasium in Pyongyang, North Korea, 03 April 2018. A 120-member troupe of South Korean performers will stage two performances in North Korea on 01 April and 03 April 2018, the first such event since 2005. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korea requested a one-day postponement to the planned working-level meeting with South Korea, which was initially planned to be held on Wednesday to discuss details of an inter-Korean leader summit in late April, South Korea's Unification Ministry said Wednesday.

Delegations from Pyongyang and Seoul were scheduled to hold a working-level meeting on Wednesday at the militarized border to specify details on the protocol and security of the inter-Korean leader summit.