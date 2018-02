South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L), South Korea's first lady Kim Jung-sook (2nd L), Ivanka Trump (3rd R), daughter and senior advisor of US President Donald J. Trump, and Kim Yong-chol (2nd R), vice-chairman of the ruling Worker's Party central committee, arrive for the the Closing Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, Pyeongchang county, South Korea, Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

A North Korean delegation arrives at a train station in PyeongChang Feb. 25, 2018, to attend the closing ceremony of the Winter Games. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

This undated file photo combination shows South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) and Kim Yong-chol, North Korea's chief delegate to the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A North Korean representative said Sunday that Pyongyang is willing to initiate talks with the United States, according to the presidential office in Seoul.

General Kim Yong-chol, a high-ranking official in charge of inter-Korean relations, made the statement during a meeting between South Korean president Moon Jae-in and a North Korean delegation attending the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.