(FILE) A Member of the United Nations Command (UNC) honor guard stands in front of a box containing the remains of the United Nations Command (UNC) soldier who were killed in North Korea in the 1950-53 Korean War during a joint repatriation ceremony at the Knight Field, Yongsan garrison, in Seoul, South Korea, Apr. 28, 2016. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN/POOL

(FILE) South Korea's Defense Ministry hands over the remains of two US soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War to the US 8th Army in Seoul, South Korea, Apr. 28, 2016. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

US President Donald J. Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at an arena in Duluth, Minnesota, USA, Jun. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRAIG LASSIG

The president of the United States announced Wednesday that North Korea has already returned the remains of some 200 American soldiers killed during the 1950-53 Korean War.

"We got back our great fallen heroes the remains and today already 200 have been sent back," Donald Trump announced during a public rally in Minnesota.