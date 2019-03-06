National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon (L) speaks privately with presidential chief of staff Noh Young-min (R) before the National Security Council meeting begins at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 04, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks with the chairwoman of the National Assembly of Vietnam, during a bilateral meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, Mar. 01, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/SEONG JOON CHO / POOL

Satellite images analyzed by experts on Wednesday showed that North Korea has been restoring facilities at a long-range rocket launch site that it had began to dismantle last year as part of its disarmament process, following a summit with the United States in Singapore.

The partial reconstruction of facilities at the Sohae missile launch pad comes just a few days after a second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi, which had abruptly ended without an agreement.