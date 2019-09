A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows US President Donald J. Trump (R) shaking hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) on the border in the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, which separates the two Koreas, June 30, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A Pyongyang official said Monday that denuclearization talks between North Korea and the United States are to resume in the coming weeks.

"I hope that the working-level negotiations expected to be held in a few weeks will be a good meeting between the DPRK and the US," said the director-general of the North Korean foreign ministry's Department of United States Affairs, according to the statement published by the state media outlet KCNA.