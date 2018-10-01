A general view over the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on the border with North Korea in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, South Korea, Jul 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The two Koreas on Monday began joint efforts to remove anti-personnel mines from the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides both countries, as agreed in a military pact signed as part of the recent inter-Korean summit.

According to a statement issued by South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense, the mine-removal operations started around the South Korean border town of Cheorwon (90 kilometers northeast of Seoul), near the Joint Security Zone, located in the heart of the DMZ, the only point where soldiers from both countries stand face to face.