South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) hold hands as they cross the military demarcation line (MDL) at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL/POOL

North and South Korea held on Wednesday a working meeting to address North Korea's deforestation problems amid the ongoing rapprochement on the peninsula.

The meeting began at around 10 am local time (1.00 GMT) on the southern side of the Joint Security Area at the inter-Korean border, a spokesperson for South Korea's unification ministry confirmed to EFE.