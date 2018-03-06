A handout photo made available by the South Korean Presidential Office Cheong Wa Dae shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (back, C) talking with members of South Korean special envoy delegation at Kobangsan Guesthouse in Pyongyang, North Korea, 05 March 2018. EPA-EFE/SOUTH KOREAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the South Korean Presidential Office Cheong Wa Dae shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (3-L) posing for a photo with Chung Eui-yong (2-L), the head of the South Korean presidential National Security Office, and delegation members after their meeting at Kobangsan Guesthouse in Pyongyang, North Korea, 05 March 2018. EPA-EFE/SOUTH KOREAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the South Korean Presidential Office Cheong Wa Dae shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (front, R) shaking hands with Chung Eui-yong (front, L), the head of the South Korean presidential National Security Office, after their meeting at Kobangsan Guesthouse in Pyongyang, North Korea, 05 March 2018. EPA-EFE/SOUTH KOREAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the South Korean Presidential Office Cheong Wa Dae shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) shaking hands with Chung Eui-yong (R), the head of the South Korean presidential National Security Office, prior their meeting at Kobangsan Guesthouse in Pyongyang, North Korea, 05 March 2018. EPA-EFE/SOUTH KOREAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

North Korea's leader Monday hosted a dinner along with his spouse and sister, for Seoul's envoys and held a meeting with them which lasted more than four hours and in which both the countries reached agreement to hold an inter-Korean summit.

The meeting at the Workers Party's headquarters, marking the first visit of the South Korean officials, was described as "satisfactory" by both parties, and represents another step forward in the rapprochement between the two Koreas that began earlier this year.