North Korea's leader Monday hosted a dinner along with his spouse and sister, for Seoul's envoys and held a meeting with them which lasted more than four hours and in which both the countries reached agreement to hold an inter-Korean summit.
The meeting at the Workers Party's headquarters, marking the first visit of the South Korean officials, was described as "satisfactory" by both parties, and represents another step forward in the rapprochement between the two Koreas that began earlier this year.