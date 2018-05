An airplane flies by in the sky past a North Korean Scud-B Tactical Ballistic Missile on display at the Korean War Memorial Museum in Seoul, South Korea, Apr. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Pyongyang announced Saturday that it was adopting the technical measures needed to dismantle North Korea's nuclear test sites.

The process is scheduled to take place on May 23-25 and the government was ensuring the interruption of tests was being carried out transparently, said the foreign ministry in a statement.