A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows a moment of the military parade held to mark the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang, North Korea, 14 January 2021 (issued 15 January 2021). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows a moment of the military parade held to mark the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang, North Korea, 14 January 2021 (issued 15 January 2021). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) reacting during a military parade held to mark the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang, North Korea, 14 January 2021 (issued 15 January 2021). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) during a military parade held to mark the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang, North Korea, 14 January 2021 (issued 15 January 2021). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Pyongyang has held a military parade to commemorate the end of the North Korean single party congress in which a new submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) type appears to have been displayed.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un observed the Thursday night parade from the stands in the capital's Kim Il-sung Square, according to state media KCNA Friday. It followed the conclusion on Tuesday of the congress during which his position at the head of the regime was exalted and the dictator insisted on strengthening the national "nuclear war deterrent" and "military capabilities." EFE-EPA