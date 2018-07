(FILE) - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a press conference at the J.W. Marriott in Singapore, Jun. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (C-L) shaking hands with Kim Yong-chol (C-R), vice-chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea for South Korean affairs and head of the United Front Work Department, as he arrives at the Pyongyang International Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea, Jul. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea harshly criticized the United States for its attitude on denuclearization a few hours after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo left the country.

Pompeo had already arrived in Tokyo after two days of talks in Pyongyang when the foreign minister of North Korea's communist regime described as "deeply regrettable" the position of the Donald Trump government in these meetings.