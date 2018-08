A picture made available on 22 July 2015 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), shows North Korea's Unha-3 rocket being fired from the Sohae Satellite Launching Station in Cholsan, North Pyongan Province, North Korea, in December 2012. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA SOUTH KOREA OUT

An undated photograph made avaiable on 09 April 2016 by the North Korean News Agency KNCA showing Kim Jong Un (L), Supreme Commander of the Korean People's Army, issuing an order to conduct the ground test of a new type high-power engine of inter-continental ballistic rocket and personally comes to the Sohae Space Center to guide the test. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA

A satellite image, dated 03 August 2018, and provided by 38 North on 08 August 2018, shows key facilities being dismantled at the Sohae satellite launch site, North Korea's main missile engine testing site. EPA-EFE/38 North/Airbus Defense & Space HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Recent satellite photos show that North Korea has halted the dismantling of its Sohae missile launching facilities, a measure which the North Korean leader pledged to achieve during the summit with the President of the United States in Singapore.

Images obtained on Aug. 16 and analyzed on Thursday by 38 North - a website devoted to analysis of North Korea - show that there has been "no significant dismantlement activity" at these facilities when compared with other images taken two weeks ago.