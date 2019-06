North Korean dancers perform in the Arirang Mass games celebrating the National Day and 70th anniversary of its Foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sep 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

North Korean gymnasts perform in the Arirang Mass games celebrating the National Day and 70th anniversary of its Foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sep 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

North Korean dancers perform in the Arirang Mass games celebrating the National Day and 70th anniversary of its Foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sep 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

North Korea's famous mass gymnastics show has been suspended temporarily since Monday, a travel agency which includes it in its tourist packages, told EFE, days after the country's leader, Kim Jong-un, criticized it.

"As of today the Mass Games performance will be halted and no official reasons have been given by our contacts in Pyongyang. However we are expecting the games to return again soon," a representative of China-based Young Pioneers Tours (YPT) told EFE by email.