North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) talks with South Korea's Culture Minister Do Jong-hwan during a performance of the South Korea's art troupe at the East Pyongyang Grand Theatre in Pyongyang, North Korea, 01 April 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KOREA POOL

CIA Director Mike Pompeo appears before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on 'World Wide Threats', on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 11 May 2017. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

An undated photo released on 28 March 2018 by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) during a visit to China. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea has informed the United States that its leader is open and ready to talk about the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, the White House said Sunday.

A National Security Councils spokesperson told South Korean news agency Yonhap, under condition of anonymity, about the existence of a secret channel between Washington and Pyongyang to prepare for the historic summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump.