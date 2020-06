US President Donald J. Trump (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) shake hands at the start of a historic summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, 12 June 2018 (reissued 06 February 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/KEVIN LIM / THE STRAITS TIMES / SINGAPORE OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

US President Donald J. Trump (R) and North Korean Chairmain Kim Jong-un (L) depart after a signing ceremony during their historic DPRK-US summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, 12 June 2018 (reissued 25 August 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/KEVIN LIM / THE STRAITS TIMES / EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows US President Donald J. Trump (L) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) standing on the North Korean side in the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, which separates the two Koreas, 30 June 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea said Friday that it will reinforce its nuclear program in response to what it considers to be unfulfilled promises by the United States two years on from diplomatic rapprochement.

On the second anniversary of the Singapore Summit, the first held by the leaders of both countries, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Son-gwon released a message published by state news agency KCNA. EFE-EPA