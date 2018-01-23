North Korea announced on Tuesday that it would celebrate the Korean People's Army founding anniversary on Feb. 8, one day before the start of the Winter Olympics in the South Korean resort of PyeongChang, a move which could compromise recently improved bilateral relations.
The Politburo of the North Korean Workers' Party said that on Feb. 8 it would commemorate the 70th "KPA Founding Anniversary" when the country's founder, Kim Il-sung, transformed the Korean People's Revolutionary Army into the national armed forces in 1948, according to an article published by North Korean state news agency KCNA.