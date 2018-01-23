IOC president Thomas Bach (C) shakes hands with North Korea's Olympic Committee President and sports minister Kim Il Guk (L) and South Korea's Sports Minister Do Jong-hwan, (R) as they arrive for the North and South Korean Olympic Participation Meeting at the IOC headquarters in Pully near Lausanne, Switzerland, Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LAURENT GILLIERON

An official checks the ice quality of a rink at the Gangneung Oval, which will host speed skating races at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics in the city of Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korean military vehicles carrying missiles drive past during a parade for the 'Day of the Sun' festival on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, Apr. 15, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HOWQ HWEE YOUNG

North Korean soldiers march during a parade for the 'Day of the Sun' festival on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, Apr. 15, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

North Korea announced on Tuesday that it would celebrate the Korean People's Army founding anniversary on Feb. 8, one day before the start of the Winter Olympics in the South Korean resort of PyeongChang, a move which could compromise recently improved bilateral relations.

The Politburo of the North Korean Workers' Party said that on Feb. 8 it would commemorate the 70th "KPA Founding Anniversary" when the country's founder, Kim Il-sung, transformed the Korean People's Revolutionary Army into the national armed forces in 1948, according to an article published by North Korean state news agency KCNA.