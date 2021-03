North Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui (C) arrives for working-level talks with US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim on the historic bilateral summit the next day, at the Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Hotel in Singapore, 11 June 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Hyon Song Wo (C, back to camera), head of the North Korean Samjiyon art troupe, takes photo for Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Choe Son-Hui (C) prior to the welcome ceremony with other members of the delegations of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un (not pictured) at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, 01 March 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/LUONG THAI LINH / POOL

Pyongyang will continue to ignore Washington's attempts to establish diplomatic contact until it withdraws its "hostile policy" against the Asian country, a North Korean foreign ministry official said Thursday through a statement published by KCNA news agency.

"We have already declared our stand that no DPRK-US contact and dialog of any kind can be possible unless the US rolls back its hostile policy towards the DPRK," said Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui. EFE-EPA