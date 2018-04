North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (R) talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-In (L) at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (L) and South Korean President Moon Jae-In (R) join hands after signing a document at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS

Yoo Yong-kyu, an official at the South Korean national earthquake situation room of the Korea Meteorological Administration in Seoul, South Korea, explains the location of an artificial earthquake detected from North Korea's nuclear test site in Punggye-ri, Sep. 3, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP

North Korea will close its atomic test center at Punggye-ri in May, the South Korean government said on Sunday.

The announcement comes in the wake of a denuclearization agreement reached at the inter-Korean summit, held on Friday at the Demilitarized Zone on the border between North and South Korea.