North Korea has carried out improvements at its Nuclear Scientific Research Center after signing a declaration at the Singapore summit in which it pledged to denuclearize if Washington guaranteed the regime's survival, as revealed by satellite images, analysts said Wednesday.
Satellite images captured on Jun. 21 and appraised by specialist website 38North highlight that significant infrastructure improvements on the Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center, about 80 kilometers north of Pyongyang, have continued since the historic meeting in Singapore.