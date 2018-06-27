A satellite handout image from DigitalGlobe dated Sep 29, 2004 shows the Yongbyon complex nuclear facility, north of Pyongyang, North Korea. EPA-EFE FILE/DIGITALGLOBE / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

US President Donald J. Trump (R) speaks as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) looks on during a document signing ceremony during their historic DPRK-US summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KEVIN LIM / THE STRAITS TIMES / SPH EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea has carried out improvements at its Nuclear Scientific Research Center after signing a declaration at the Singapore summit in which it pledged to denuclearize if Washington guaranteed the regime's survival, as revealed by satellite images, analysts said Wednesday.

Satellite images captured on Jun. 21 and appraised by specialist website 38North highlight that significant infrastructure improvements on the Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center, about 80 kilometers north of Pyongyang, have continued since the historic meeting in Singapore.