A South Korean official makes a test call with North Korea via a hotline set up at an inter-Korean liaison office in the truce village of Panmunjom, Joint Security Area, DMZ, 01 January 2018 (reissued 09 June 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Members of Fighters for Free North Korea, an organization of defectors from North Korea, send balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border from the South Korean border city of Paju South Korea, 02 April 2016 (reissued 04 June 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A video grab shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) and US President Donald J. Trump (L) exchanging glances during the second US-North Korea summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, 27 February 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/HOST BROADCAST / POOL

North Korea on Thursday warned the United States to “hold its tongue” on inter-Korean affairs if it wants to hold a smooth presidential election in November.

The message published by state news agency KCNA from Kwon Jong-gun, director general of the Department of US Affairs of North Korea’s foreign ministry, came after Washington said it was disappointed by Pyongyang’s decision earlier this week to cut all lines of communication with Seoul. EFE-EPA