These undated file photos show Sung Kim (L), former US envoy to Seoul, and Choe Son-hui, North Korea's vice-foreign minister. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Delegations from North Korea and the United States on Monday met for the third consecutive day on the inter-Korean border to discuss the summit between their leaders scheduled for next week.

After four rounds of dialogue on May 27, as well as last Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, the US and North Korean delegations returned to Panmunjom truce village for the fifth round of talks, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap.