A Qantas Boeing 737-800 aircraft is seen taxiing at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, Aug. 22, 2018.

Australia’s national carrier said Friday it had grounded three Boeing 737NG aircraft after finding cracks in the planes’ structure.

The cracks on Qantas’ planes – found as part of an inspection on 33 of its 737NG models – occurred at the point where the wing meets the body, known as the pickle fork, and will require complex repairs. EFE-EPA