A Qantas Boeing 737-800 aircraft is seen taxiing at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian airline Qantas was reviewing 33 Boeing 737 aircrafts in its fleet after discovering structural cracking in one of its planes of the same model, which comes amid global concerns about air travel safety and problems of the American aeronautical company.

Qantas' Boeing 737 aircrafts with more than 22,600 cycles (take-offs and landings) were subject to technical review this week, earlier than required, the airline said in a statement sent to EFE. EFE-EPA