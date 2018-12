The logo of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, Austria, Nov. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/LISI NIESNER

Qatar intends to withdraw from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries in order to focus on its plans to increase natural gas production, according to its minister for energy affairs, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE on Monday.

The planned Jan. 1 withdrawal was announced at a press conference in Doha on Monday and confirmed by the official Twitter account of Qatar Petroleum, the state-owned corporation responsible for oil-and-gas activities.