Minister of Energy in Qatar and CEO of Qatar Petroleum Saad Sherida al-Kaabi seen after signing the Exploration and Production Sharing Contracts for licensing blocks 10 of Cyprus' Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) by ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Cyprus (Offshore) Limited and Qatar Petroleum International Upstream O.P.C, in Nicosia, Cyprus, Apr. 4, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/KATIA CHRISTODOULOU

Qatar on Monday announced its intention to withdraw from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries in order to focus on its plans to increase natural gas production, according to the Minister of State for Energy Affairs.

State-owned Qatar Petroleum, of which Saad Sherida al-Kaabi is CEO, said on Twitter that OPEC was informed of the country's withdrawal, which is set for Jan. 1.