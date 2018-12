Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres (L) and Deputy Prime Minister of Qatar Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani (R) give a joint press conference after signing partnership agreements between Qatar and the UN on the final day of Doha Forum at Sheraton Grand Doha Resort and Convention Hotel in Doha, Qatar, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

Qatar announced on Sunday a series of agreements with the United Nations that is to see $500 million injected into UN programs over the next few years.

Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani and Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres signed the agreements during the Doha Forum, a conference organized by Qatar and attended by leaders from several countries and other key world figures.