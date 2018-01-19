Students leave their classrooms after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake in Loreto, Baja California Sur state, Mexico, on Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Roldan

A magnitude-6.3 earthquake centered in the Gulf of California rattled northwestern Mexico on Friday morning, the United States Geological Survey said.

Mexican authorities, however, said there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.