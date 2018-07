Several policemen protect a vehicle as several taxi driver (R) reprimand its driver outside at Palace Hotel during a 24-hour taxi strike in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, July 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/QUIQUE GARCIA

Angry scenes broke out in Barcelona on Wednesday when a private hire car driver found himself near a crowd of taxi drivers taking part in a strike urging for stricter licensing regulations to ridesharing competitors like Uber.

Over a thousand taxi drivers from all over Spain turned up to protest a recent regional Catalan court decision to suspend laws restricting the number of drivers using apps like Uber and Cabify to one for every 30 taxis.