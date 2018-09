Photo sent by the Agencia Boliviana de Información (ABI) of Bolivian president Evo Morales and the new Foreign Minister Diego Pary Sept. 4 2018 in La Paz (Bolivia). EPA- EFE/ABI

Bolivian President Evo Morales on Tuesday swore-in Quechua Indian Diego Pary as the Andean nation's new foreign minister, replacing Fernando Huanacuni, a member of the Aymara ethnic group.

Since "the Foreign Ministry will always be the indigenous face" of this administration, the leadership has passed "from a brother Aymara foreign minister to a Quechua foreign minister," the president said during the swearing-in ceremony.