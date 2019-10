A grab from a handout video made available by the UK Parliamentary Recording Unit shows British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (C) listening to the speech of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at the House of Lords in London, Britain, 14 October 2019. EFE/EPA/UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A grab from a handout video made available by the UK Parliamentary Recording Unit shows a general view over the House of Lords in London, Britain, 14 October 2019. EFE/EPA/UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A grab from a handout video made available by the UK Parliamentary Recording Unit shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II sit on the throne prior a speech at the House of Lords in London, Britain, 14 October 2019. EFE/EPA/UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A grab from a handout video made available by the UK Parliamentary Recording Unit shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (L) and Charles, Prince of Wales (R) taking their seats on the throne at the House of Lords in London, Britain, 14 October 2019. EFE/EPA/UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Soldiers line The Mall ahead of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaving Buckingham Palace to attend the Opening of Parliament in London, Britain, 14 October 2019. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

Brexit was the main topic of a speech delivered by the United Kingdom’s Queen Elizabeth II on Monday as she set out the priorities of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government.

“My Government’s priority has always been to secure the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union on 31 October,” the Queen said as she opened her speech to the lower and upper houses of Parliament - the Commons and the Lords.