Candles arranged in the shape of a heart are set as a vigil honoring coronavirus victims in Queens, New York, USA, 21 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Alba Vigaray

The New York neighborhood of Corona in Queens paid tribute on Thursday to the thousands of people who have died from COVID-19 with candles forming a heart, along with the names of dozens of the deceased written on paper butterfly wings and masks.

At the vigil, organized by the NGO 'Haciendo Camino' (Make the Road), authorities were asked to help the city's most vulnerable population, such as the one living in this multi-cultural district, where the largest Latin American community in the Big Apple resides. EFE-EPA