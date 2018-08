A sheep feeds on cotton seeds at a drought affected Brigalow Downs property near Bollon, Queensland, Australia, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAN PELED AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Sheep feed on cotton seeds at a drought affected property in Brigalow Downs property near Bollon, Queensland, Australia, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAN PELED AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Farmer Scott Todd (R), accompanied by his children Grace (C) and Will (L), feeds his sheep cotton seeds on their Brigalow Downs property near Bollon, Queensland, Australia, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAN PELED AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Sheep walk through a drought affected Brigalow Downs property near Bollon, Queensland, Australia, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAN PELED AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The government of Queensland said Thursday it was looking to develop new technologies to tackle waning feed for livestock, as large parts of Australia continued to struggle with an ongoing drought.

As plants and grass have dried up, farmers have been scrambling to source cotton seed to feed their livestock leading to falling supplies and high prices.