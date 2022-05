A 2 May 2022 photo shows an entrance to the Mexico City Metro system's Olivos station, where crosses have been installed in honor of the 26 people who died when a Line 12 overpass collapsed on 3 May 2021 just a couple of hundred meters (yards) from that station, located on the capital's eastern outskirts. EFE/ Jose Mendez

A 2 May 2022 photo of a section of the Mexico City Metro system's Line 12 near the Olivos station, where reconstruction work continues a year after a 3 May 2021 overpass collapse that left 26 dead. EFE/ Jose Mendez

Benito Alvarado, one of those seriously injured in when a Mexico City Metro overpass collapsed on 3 May 2021 and killed 26 people, is interviewed by Efe on 1 May 2022 in a capital neighborhood. EFE/ Mario Guzman

Survivors and family members of those who perished in a deadly Mexico City metro overpass collapse one year ago are continuing their search for justice and compensation.

The accident occurred on May 3, 2021, in the capital's eastern borough of Tlahuac, just a couple of hundred meters (yards) from the Olivos metro station, and caused the train's final two cars to fall to the street and come to rest in a diagonal "V" shape.