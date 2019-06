Haiti, the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, has spent nearly a year mired in a political and economic crisis that has brought thousands of people onto the streets and which has as its root the long-running debate over eliminating fuel subsidies.

In the current fiscal year, ending June 30, the government has spent 35 billion gourdes ($376 million) on fuel subsidies - resources that could have gone to improve Haiti's struggling schools and health system.