Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 10 January 2022. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Serbia's Prime Minister Ana Brnabic gives a speech during the 75th anniversary celebrations of The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France, 12 November 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/JULIEN DE ROSA / POOL MAXPPP OUT

Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses for photographs on Brighton Beach with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup following his men's singles finals win against Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Australia, 22 February 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Members of the Serbian community march in Melbourne, Australia, 10 January 2022. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Questions were raised in Australia on Tuesday about whether Novak Djokovic lied on his border entry form about his travel in the two weeks before landing in Melbourne, while his stay in the country is still under official review.

A Melbourne court on Monday overturned the Australian border authorities' decision to cancel the Serbian world No. 1 tennis player's visa after he arrived in the country last week with a medical exemption to defend his Australian Open title without being vaccinated, citing recovery from a recent Covid-19 infection.