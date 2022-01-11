Questions were raised in Australia on Tuesday about whether Novak Djokovic lied on his border entry form about his travel in the two weeks before landing in Melbourne, while his stay in the country is still under official review.
A Melbourne court on Monday overturned the Australian border authorities' decision to cancel the Serbian world No. 1 tennis player's visa after he arrived in the country last week with a medical exemption to defend his Australian Open title without being vaccinated, citing recovery from a recent Covid-19 infection.