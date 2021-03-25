Surrounded by valleys and mountains, Ecuador's capital has turned to rural, sustainable and cultural tourism to offer, during these coronavirus pandemic times, wide natural spaces, fresh aid and adventure, all the while following strict biosecurity protocols.
Quito's other face: Rural, sustainable and cultural tourist destination
View of the Estancia de la Campiña ranch in the Ecuadorian town of Nono, on March 22, 2021 (issued March 24, 2021). Ecuador is focusing on its rural tourism as an alternative during these pandemic times to traditional urban tourism. EFE-EPA/Jose Jacome
View of some of the food prepared for visitors at the Estancia de la Campiña ranch in the Ecuadorian town of Nono, on March 22, 2021 (issued March 24, 2021). Ecuador is focusing on its rural tourism as an alternative during these pandemic times to traditional urban tourism. EFE-EPA/Jose Jacome
The manager of the Estancia de la Campiña ranch, Andres Rodriguez, in the Ecuadorian town of Nono, on March 22, 2021 (issued March 24, 2021). Ecuador is focusing on its rural tourism as an alternative during these pandemic times to traditional urban tourism. EFE-EPA/Jose Jacome
View of the Estancia de la Campiña ranch in the Ecuadorian town of Nono, on March 22, 2021 (issued March 24, 2021). Ecuador is focusing on its rural tourism as an alternative during these pandemic times to traditional urban tourism. EFE-EPA/Jose Jacome