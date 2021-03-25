Quito's other face: Rural, sustainable and cultural tourist destination

View of the Estancia de la Campiña ranch in the Ecuadorian town of Nono, on March 22, 2021 (issued March 24, 2021). Ecuador is focusing on its rural tourism as an alternative during these pandemic times to traditional urban tourism. EFE-EPA/Jose Jacome

View of some of the food prepared for visitors at the Estancia de la Campiña ranch in the Ecuadorian town of Nono, on March 22, 2021 (issued March 24, 2021). Ecuador is focusing on its rural tourism as an alternative during these pandemic times to traditional urban tourism. EFE-EPA/Jose Jacome

The manager of the Estancia de la Campiña ranch, Andres Rodriguez, in the Ecuadorian town of Nono, on March 22, 2021 (issued March 24, 2021). Ecuador is focusing on its rural tourism as an alternative during these pandemic times to traditional urban tourism. EFE-EPA/Jose Jacome