A community council staff working with the Humane Society International (HSI) prepares an anti-rabies vaccine for dogs in Payatas district of Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Sep 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

A Filipino owner (R) tries to hold down his dog while community council staff (C) working with the Humane Society International (HSI) administers an anti-rabies vaccine on a dog in Payatas district of Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Sep 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

The trade in dog and cat meat has helped to spread rabies and has complicated the fight against the disease which kills some 30 million animals per year, a group of 83 animal protection organizations said Wednesday.

In an open letter to governments in Asia ahead of World Rabies Day on Sep. 28, the group linked the spread of the disease with the transport of cats and dogs, and warned that most of the deaths occurred in Asia.