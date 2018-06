Maria Dolores de Cospedal, General Secretary of the People's Party (PP), announced she is to stand to lead the party, Toledo, Spain, June 19, 2018. EFE/ Ismael Herrero

Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría (L) walks out to announce she is standing to lead the Popular Party, outside Parliament, Madrid, June 19, 2018. EFE/Chema Moya

Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría (L) and María Dolores de Cospedal (R) during an event in Madrid, May 2, 2018. EFE/EPA/FILE

The race to take over the leadership of Spain's conservative Popular Party gathered pace Tuesday when two heavyweight contenders, both women, announced their candidacy to take over a post to be vacated with the resignation of Mariano Rajoy who was recently ousted as prime minister by parliament.

Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría and María Dolores de Cospedal, two of Rajoy's most trusted allies, both gave notice they intended to vie for the leadership of the PP.