This undated photo shows indigenous Bolivians at the Plaza Murillo in La Paz, Bolivia. EFE/Martin Alipaz

Racism in Bolivia remains unresolved despite state efforts to provide the country with a regulatory framework to combat it and even declare a specific day to coin slogans against this long-standing discrimination.