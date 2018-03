A handout photo provided by Greenpeace shows Evacuee and Fukushima survivor, Mrs. Kanno at her house in Shimo-Tsushima, Japan, watching Greenpeace radiation specialists Mai Suzuki and Laurence Bergot measuring for contamination around her house, Sept. 24, 2017. EPA-EFE/GREENPEACE HANDOUT

Radiation levels in Fukushima up to 100 times over limit, says Greenpeace

Greenpeace on Thursday said towns in Fukushima prefecture, close to the disaster-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, were exposed to excessive levels of radiation.

In a report published Thursday, Greenpeace warned that all areas surveyed, including those where people have been allowed to return, had levels of radiation similar to an active nuclear facility "requiring strict controls", despite the fact that residents had lifted restrictions on access after years of decontamination efforts.