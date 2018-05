A Kurdish man shows his ink marked finger after casting ballot paper during Iraqi parliamentary elections at a polling station in Erbil, Kurdistan, Iraq, 12 May 2018. EPA-EFE/GAILAN HAJI

Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission employee closes a ballot box at a polling station at the end of voting day of Iraqi legislative election in Baghdad, Iraq, 12 May 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI ABBAS

An armed Iraqi policeman stands guard as people arrive to vote in the Iraqi legislative election at a polling station in Baghdad, Iraq, 12 May 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI ABBAS

An Iraqi woman prepares to cast her vote during the Iraqi legislative election at a polling station in Baghdad, Iraq, 12 May 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI ABBAS

The coalition that supports the radical Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al Sadr, who rose up in arms against the US invasion, is leading the first official partial vote count of the parliamentary elections, the country's election commission announced Monday.

Al Sadr's list got the most votes in several provinces, including Baghdad, more than the list headed by Prime Minister Haider al Abadi, who was in sixth place in the capital, according to first results announced by the electoral commission.